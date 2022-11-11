e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: After over 6-years of wait, Mumbra-Shilphata Y-Junction flyover to be inaugurated by CM Shinde

The flyover will cut down travel time between Thane–Kalyan–Dombivali–Panvel by up to half an hour.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | PTI
Mumbai: After six-and-a-half years of construction duration, the much-awaited Y-Junction flyover connecting Mumbra and Shilphata will be inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The flyover will cut down travel time between Thane–Kalyan–Dombivali–Panvel by up to half an hour. “The flyover links Eastern Express Highway with Old Mumbai–Pune Highway and is crucial in reducing the travel time,” said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

article-image

Flyover to segregate heavy traffic coming from JNPT

During rush hours, it takes around 30-40 minutes to clear the traffic intersection. Vehicular traffic from Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali as well as from Mumbra-Thane converges at the junction, necessitating the need for a flyover. “The flyover will segregate heavy traffic coming from JNPT and Gujarat to prevent congestion into Mumbra city,” said an MMRDA official.Moreover, the Y-Junction is crucial for the fact that Kalsekar Hospital’s location is right at the intersection, making it difficult for emergency cases to get medical help in time.

This 821.20 metres long flyover is at the junction of Mumbra bypass and Old Mumbai-Pune Highway. The tender to construct this flyover was floated back in July 2016 and has got completed costing MMRDA Rs112.06 crore. The flyover project involved the acquisition of 1,500 square metres of land on which there were around 250 families who had to be rehabilitated.

article-image

