Har Har Mahadev Row: NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape & 11 get bail

Thane: The Thane session court on Saturday granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, Thane city district president Anand Paranjape, and 11 others. Earlier, the Vartak Nagar police took action against them in connection with manhandling a spectator and also stopping the screening of the Marathi movie "Har Har Mahadev" in Cinepolis at Viviana Mall at Thane.

Along with Jitendra Ahwad, the other NCP leaders and 11 supporters were presented at Thane court on Saturday, and the court granted them bail on a surety bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Supporters celebrate the bail

Immediately as the news of arrest spread through out the district, the NCP activists gathered and started protesting outside the police station demanding to release Jitendra Awhad. Later, they were seen celebrating.

Earlier on Monday, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad stopped the screening of the film "Har Har Mahadev" at Viviana Mall in Thane. During the incident, a spectator, who is a busienssman was punched and beaten. On his complaint against 100 people, including Awhad, at the Vartaknagar police station, Awhad was called to the Vartaknagar police station and arrested; later, NCP's Thane city district president Anand Paranjape, along with 11 other NCP supporters, were also arrested by the Vartaknagar police.