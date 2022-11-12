e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHar Har Mahadev Row: NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape & 11 get bail

Har Har Mahadev Row: NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape & 11 get bail

The NCP leaders and supporters were granted bail by Thane session court on a surety bond of Rs 15,000 each. 

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
NCP supporters at Vartak Nagar police station after arrest of Ahwad, Pranjape and others. |
Follow us on

Thane: The Thane session court on Saturday granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, Thane city district president Anand Paranjape, and 11 others. Earlier, the Vartak Nagar police took action against them in connection with manhandling a spectator and also stopping the screening of the Marathi movie "Har Har Mahadev" in Cinepolis at Viviana Mall at Thane.

Along with Jitendra Ahwad, the other NCP leaders and 11 supporters were presented at Thane court on Saturday, and the court granted them bail on a surety bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Supporters celebrate the bail

Immediately as the news of arrest spread through out the district, the NCP activists gathered and started protesting outside the police station demanding to release Jitendra Awhad. Later, they were seen celebrating.

Earlier on Monday, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad stopped the screening of the film "Har Har Mahadev" at Viviana Mall in Thane. During the incident, a spectator, who is a busienssman was punched and beaten. On his complaint against 100 people, including Awhad, at the Vartaknagar police station, Awhad was called to the Vartaknagar police station and arrested; later, NCP's Thane city district president Anand Paranjape, along with 11 other NCP supporters, were also arrested by the Vartaknagar police.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape & 11 others granted bail in 'Har Har...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: Man pays Rs 12 lakh to loan sharks while repaying to instant loan app

Mira Bhayandar: Man pays Rs 12 lakh to loan sharks while repaying to instant loan app

Mumbai updates: NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape & 11 others granted bail in 'Har Har...

Mumbai updates: NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape & 11 others granted bail in 'Har Har...

Har Har Mahadev Row: NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape & 11 get bail

Har Har Mahadev Row: NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape & 11 get bail

BNHS study: Water pollutants endangering Waterbird species in Maharashtra wetlands

BNHS study: Water pollutants endangering Waterbird species in Maharashtra wetlands

Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Palghar; one woman held, two rescued

Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Palghar; one woman held, two rescued