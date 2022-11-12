Mumbai: GRP rescues 11-year-old, reunites her with family in Bihar

The rescused minor with GRP personnel | FPJ

Government Railway Police Senior Police Constable Jayesh Kadam rescued an 11- year-old minor girl on Tuesday. On Friday the Child Welfare Committee directed that the girl be kept in the children’s centre.

The girl, a native of Bihar had come to Mumbai with her relatives almost two months ago in search of livelihood. She had lost her mother when she was just three. Later she was abandoned by her father.

"One of her relatives is already in Mumbai, he will appear infront of the Child Welfare Committee on Monday, after that the process of handing over will be completed," said a Karjat GRP official.

According to Jayesh Kadam, the girl boarded a Karjat-bound train from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus onTuesday evening. A woman passenger spotted her crying and handed her over to the GRP senior constable Kadam at Neral station. The girl told him her story and expressed her desire to return to her native in Bihar.

Former Maharashtra top cop posted in Bihar helps

Kadam contacted DIG Shivdeep Lande of Bihar police, who helped him. Lande was earlier in deputation in Maharashtra for five years, he was DIG at Maharashtra ATS and had also led the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch. Lande provided the contact number of local police officials and instructed them to take immediate action.

"With the help of Lande sir I was able to interact with the girl's maternal uncle we are handing over the girl to her uncle," said Kadam.

The girl was living with her uncle when one of her relatives from Colaba got her to Mumbai promising her a job. Upon reaching Mumbai, the relative misbehaved with the girl and used her as domestic help. Upon refusal, she was also beaten, Kadam informed.