RPF's Mumbai Division rescues 539 children in 10 months, the highest among all CR divisions

Mumbai: Nearly two children on average being rescued by railways Mumbai division. Railway Protection Force (RPF) Central Railway rescues 1,236 children in 10 months (Jan to Oct 2022), of these Mumbai Division has rescued the highest i.e 539 children.

"RPF of Central Railway has rescued 1,236 children in coordination with Govt. Railway police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway in the past 10 months i.e. from January to October 2022 under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”. This includes 822 boys and 414 girls and reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline" further added officials.

Under “Operation Nanhe Farishte” the RPF is rescuing children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city.

These RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many parents have expressed their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.

Children rescued from Jan to Oct 2022 by CR (division wise breakup)

Mumbai Division rescued the highest 539 children, which include 378 boys and 161 girls.

Bhusaval Division rescued 257 children include 138 boys and 119 girls.

Pune Division rescued 245 children include 195 boys and 50 girls.

Nagpur Division rescued 142 include 78 boys and 64 girls.

Solapur Division rescued 53 children include 33 boys and 20 girls.