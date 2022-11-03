e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 08:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths | FPJ
Follow us on
03 November 2022 08:34 AM IST

Due to Metro work , road Construction vehicular movement is slow at Akurli Bridge Junction: Mumbai traffic police

03 November 2022 08:25 AM IST

Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency

The by-poll for Andheri East constituency began today morning at 7 am. Collector Nidhi Choudhary had earlier told FPJ that the voting will continue until 6 pm.

The Election Commission has roped in a huge police force, along with a reserve police squad and the home guards in the area. According to TV reports, many youths turned up to vote.

Here are some visuals from polling booth no. 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School

Read Also
Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency, excited youth show up in numbers to vote
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths

Mumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths

Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency, excited youth show up in numbers to vote

Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency, excited youth show up in numbers to vote

Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Mumbai: Diwali binge eating leads to surge in Diabetes post-festive season

Mumbai: Diwali binge eating leads to surge in Diabetes post-festive season

Six Mumbai Metro stations identified to provide direct private access; first in India

Six Mumbai Metro stations identified to provide direct private access; first in India