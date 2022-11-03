Mumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths

03 November 2022 08:34 AM IST
Due to Metro work , road Construction vehicular movement is slow at Akurli Bridge Junction: Mumbai traffic police
03 November 2022 08:25 AM IST
Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency
The by-poll for Andheri East constituency began today morning at 7 am. Collector Nidhi Choudhary had earlier told FPJ that the voting will continue until 6 pm.
The Election Commission has roped in a huge police force, along with a reserve police squad and the home guards in the area. According to TV reports, many youths turned up to vote.
Here are some visuals from polling booth no. 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School
