Mumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths

Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency

The by-poll for Andheri East constituency began today morning at 7 am. Collector Nidhi Choudhary had earlier told FPJ that the voting will continue until 6 pm.

The Election Commission has roped in a huge police force, along with a reserve police squad and the home guards in the area. According to TV reports, many youths turned up to vote.

Here are some visuals from polling booth no. 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School

Maharashtra | People queue up to cast their votes for #AndheriEastBypoll; visuals from polling booth no. 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School



Voting is underway for assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states. pic.twitter.com/ujACumKywb — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022