Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency, excited youth show up in numbers to vote

People queue outside the polling booth no 205, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj School to cast their vote for by-poll | ANI

The by-poll for Andheri East constituency began today morning at 7 am. Collector Nidhi Choudhary had earlier told FPJ that the voting will continue until 6 pm.

The Election Commission has roped in a huge police force, along with a reserve police squad and the home guards in the area. According to TV reports, many youths turned up to vote.

After the death of two-time Shivsena MLA Ramesh Latke, the election commission announced a by-election on his seat. For the seat, Mahavikas Aghadi Alliance has backed his Rutuja Latke wife from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena on the symbol of the torch. BJP's Murji Patel withdrew his nomination earlier in October.

Competing with Latke in this by-poll are other candidates and they are— Bala Vyankatesh Vinayak Nadar of the Aapki Apni Party, Manoj Nayak of the Right to Recall Party and independent candidates Nina Khedekar, Farhana Siraj Sayed, Milind Kamble, and Rajesh Tripathi. The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

2,71,000 eligible voters in the constituency

The ECI has said that across the constituency, there are 2,71,000 eligible voters who will be casting their votes in the 256 polling booths set up. Over 1,600 government employees are working to conduct the election procedure.

256 booths, 38 locations

There are 256 booths at 38 locations in the Andheri East constituency. At each booth, 1000 to 1250 voters can cast their votes. Wheelchairs will be provided in the booths. All the voters on the list have photographs.