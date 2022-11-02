Andheri by-poll: Election Commission completes preparation for voting on all 256 booths

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Mumbai: To conduct the by-election in Andheri East constituency, the election commission has almost completed all the preparations and with the help of state government, has roped in a huge police force, along with a reserve police squad and home guards in the area.

After the death of two time Shivsena MLA Ramesh Latke, the election commission announced a by-election on his seat. For the seat, Mahavikas Aghadi Alliance has backed his Rutuja Latke wife from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena on the symbol of the torch.

2,71,000 eligible voters in the constituency

The apex poll organising body has mentioned that there are 256 polling booths and 2,71,000 eligible voters in the constituency. Over 1,600 government employees are working to conduct the election procedure smoothly.

"The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. There are 419 handicapped voters, and 430 voters will cast their votes from home. The police and EC have not reported any incidents of distribution of money, and the constituency does not have a single sensitive booth in the locality," said collector Nidhi Choudhary.

Apart from Rutuja Latke, Bala Vyankatesh Vinayak Nadar of the Aapki Apni Party, Manoj Nayak of the Right to Recall Party are contesting the election. Furthermore, Nina Khedekar, Farhana Siraj Sayed, Milind Kamble, and Rajesh Tripathi are the independent candidates who will be contesting elections, The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

256 booths, 38 locations

There are 256 booths at 38 locations in the Andheri East constituency. At each booth, 1000 to 1250 voters can cast their votes. It includes 239 voting booths on the ground floor and 17 voting booths on the first floor, which also have elevator facilities. Wheel chairs will be provided in the booths. All the voters on the list have photographs.

The voting booth of Marol Education Academy, the school booth at Marol Maroshi area, has been declared a 'Sakhi' voting booth as the number of female voters is greater than that of male voters. A total of 726 female voters and 692 male voters use this booth. This voting booth has been decorated accordingly. The booth will have only female staff.

Male voters 1,46,685

Women voters 1,24,816

Handicapped voters 419

Total voters 2,71, 502