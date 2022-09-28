Mumbai updates: Travel to get expensive; new fares for autos, taxis to be effective from October 1

Shinde-Fadnavis govt withdraws amendments of Maha Public Universities Act, 2016 made during MVA rule
The Shinde Fadnavis government has decided to withdraw the amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 made during the MVA government.
As per these amendments, the Governor’s powers were curtailed in the appointment of vice-chancellors of the universities as the names were to be suggested by the government-appointed search committee which in turn will forward two names to the Governor. Earlier, the list was submitted directly to Raj Bhavan.
Besides, the MVA government had proposed a new position of the pro-chancellor for universities, which will be headed by the higher and technical education minister.
The pro-chancellor may call for any information relating to the academic and administrative affairs of the university and such requisition shall be complied with by the university. Also, the bill has a provision for the government to nominate members of the university Senate and management council.
New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis to come into force from Oct 1; check new rates here
Mumbaikars, please note the new fares for CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of Rs 2 in rickshaws and Rs 3 in kali-peeli taxis each in minimum rates, will come into force in Mumbai from October 1.
As per the revised fare, the minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for taxis has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 28, while for the auto- rickshaws it has gone up from Rs 21 to Rs 23.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) on Tuesday issued a notification of the revised rates as the auto rickshaw and taxi unions had threaten to go on a strike over their demand to increase fare.
Beyond this flag down minimum distance, passengers will have to pay Rs 18.66 per km for taxis and Rs 15.33 per km for auto-rickshaws, the notice reads.
