Mumbai updates: Travel to get expensive; new fares for autos, taxis to be effective from October 1

Shinde-Fadnavis govt withdraws amendments of Maha Public Universities Act, 2016 made during MVA rule

The Shinde Fadnavis government has decided to withdraw the amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 made during the MVA government.

As per these amendments, the Governor’s powers were curtailed in the appointment of vice-chancellors of the universities as the names were to be suggested by the government-appointed search committee which in turn will forward two names to the Governor. Earlier, the list was submitted directly to Raj Bhavan.

Besides, the MVA government had proposed a new position of the pro-chancellor for universities, which will be headed by the higher and technical education minister.

The pro-chancellor may call for any information relating to the academic and administrative affairs of the university and such requisition shall be complied with by the university. Also, the bill has a provision for the government to nominate members of the university Senate and management council.