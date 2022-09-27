Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis to come into force from Oct 1; check new rates here

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis to come into force from Oct 1; check new rates here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

The new fares for CNG-run auto-rickshaws and taxis, envisaging an increase of Rs 2 in rickshaws and Rs in kali-peeli taxis each in minimum rates, will come into force in Mumbai from October 3.

As per the revised fare, Rs 23 and Rs 28 shall be charged by autorickshaw and txis for initial 1.5 km.

(This is a breaking story)

