Maharashtra transport board permits e-rickshaw trials at Matheran

Maharashtra transport authority has permitted e-rickshaw trials on experimental basis at Matheran hill station. Located in Raigad district, currently no motorised vehicles are allowed to ply there.

Regional Transport Office official on September 27 said that the Supreme Court had earlier given directive to conduct trials of e-rickshaws at the hill station.

"The one-time permission was granted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) for conducting trials on an experimental basis as a special case. Badge-holder auto drivers will run these seven e-rickshaws," he said.

At present, no motorised vehicles, except ambulances, are allowed to ply at Matheran beyond Dasturi Point, the entry point on the hill station's plateau.

Beyond the Dasturi Point, tourists and locals have to rely on horses or dolis, apart from the famous narrow-gauge mini toy train between Neral and Matheran stations.

Because of the extensive damage to train tracks at several locations in the 2019 monsoon, the mini train service is available only between Aman Lodge (near Dasturi) and Matheran.