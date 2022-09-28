Palghar: Make Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway safer in 3 weeks, say police to National Highways Authority

Representative Image | Twitter/@palgharsearch

The Palghar police on Monday told officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair ‘black-spots’ on the highway within three weeks.

In a meeting with the NHAI officials, the police asked them to complete the work of putting up signage, rumble strips, cat-eyes, blinkers and get potholes filled at the 15 ‘black spots’ on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway stretch in Palghar.

The police have also asked the authorities concerned to station four ambulances and a crane at different spots on the stretch to provide immediate assistance in case of mishap.

Also present at the meeting were officials from the Public Works Department and road contractors responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the road. Ways to prevent mishaps on the said stretch within the jurisdiction of Palghar district were discussed in detail.

"Measures like putting up signboards, stopping unauthorised road cutting, laying down rumble strips to check the speed of vehicles, cateyes, delineators, blinkers and filling the potholes were suggested,” police said and added that the NHAI was told to complete the work within three weeks.

"Also, the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, has given a quotation of Rs 23 lakh for its service. The CIRT was briefed to audit black spots on the national highway within Palghar district, ascertain structural faults leading to mishaps and recommend corrective measures. The quotation has been sent to NHAI to arrange funds for the survey," said Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.