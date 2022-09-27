Shinde-Fadnavis govt approves withdrawal of amendments to Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 made during MVA rule

CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

The Shinde Fadnavis government has decided to withdraw the amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 made during the MVA government. As per these amendments, the Governor’s powers were curtailed in the appointment of vice-chancellors of the universities as the names were to be suggested by the government-appointed search committee which in turn will forward two names to the Governor. Earlier, the list was submitted directly to Raj Bhavan.

Besides, the MVA government had proposed a new position of the pro-chancellor for universities, which will be headed by the higher and technical education minister. The pro-chancellor may call for any information relating to the academic and administrative affairs of the university and such requisition shall be complied with by the university. Also, the bill has a provision for the government to nominate members of the university Senate and management council.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, by law, is the chancellor of universities. The MVA government had moved these amendments amid its tussle with the Governor.

However, the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to withdraw these amendments passed during the winter session of the state legislature in December last year. The bill was later submitted to the Governor for his consent which did not receive yet. The government aims to restore the Governor’s powers.

The Chief Minister’s Office said, ‘’ Due to the amendments to sections Article 11 and Article 13 of this Act, many citizens, students and teachers made representations to the Governor with a plea not to approve them. The Governor's Office had also informed that some provisions of the Bill were also reserved for the President's assent as they were against the provisions of the University Grants Commission. Against this background, it was decided to withdraw this bill.’’

The MVA government had defended these amendments saying that the VC selection process was changed to avoid political interference. The amendments were made based on the recommendations made by an expert panel under the former UGC chairman Sukhdev Thorat. The panel was constituted to suggest changes in the Act for effective implementation of the national education policy.

