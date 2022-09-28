PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express on Sept 30

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express | PTI

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express on September 30 at Gandhinagar station. He will travel in the train till Kalupur Railway station. The event will happen around 10.30 am.

FPJ had earlier reported about PM Modi likely inaugurating the project on September 30 after the route trial was successfully conducted between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on September 9.

After flagging off the Vande Bharat express, PM Modi will participate in other events as well.

Read Also PM Modi likely to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar on September 30

PM will also be flagging off the Ahmedabad metro rail project on September 30 and will take a metro ride from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra metro station. A function for inauguration of the project's Phase I will be held at Ahmedabad Education Society.

He will also lay foundation stone and dedicate various developmental projects worth over Rs 7200 crore in Ambaji.