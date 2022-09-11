PM Modi likely to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar on September 30 | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar on 30th September. The route trial of the train was successfully conducted between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Friday.

"Distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai ( 492 km) was covered by the train in just in 5.10 hour's as the average speed of 95.1 kmph and in return direction train took the time of just 4.45 hours with an average speed of 105 kmph," said a railway official who was the part of railway team monitored the trial.

"Railway planning to start Vande Bharat trains service between two financial hubs of the country's from 30th September, however, final decision will be taken after confirmation from the PMO," said the source.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad inter-city route has been selected keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers returning in the morning and returning in the evening.

The new rain is designed to be capable of running at a maximum speed of 200 kmph, but the track's speed limit is 130 kmph, hence the train is operated at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. However, during the trials in north India, it achieved a record speed of 180 kmph. The new Vande Bharat train will have an anti-virus air purifier in the AC system. The entire AC system in the train is being equipped with a photocatalytic air purifier with antiviral properties to provide a clean and hygienic environment to passengers, said a railway official.

For infotainment, each passenger would be provided content on demand facility for viewing their preferred shows. All seats in the Executive class and non-Executive class are equipped with reclining chairs to provide riding comforts to passengers.