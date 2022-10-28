e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: Taxi union says difficult to follow new seatbelt rule; write to Traffic dept top cop
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: Taxi union says difficult to follow new seatbelt rule; write to Traffic dept top cop

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: Taxi union says difficult to follow new seatbelt rule; write to Traffic dept top cop | FPJ
Follow us on
28 October 2022 09:45 AM IST

Due to BMC work Road Construction Southbound vehicular movement is slow at Akurli Bridge Junction: Mumbai Traffic police

28 October 2022 09:45 AM IST

Farmers protest seeking higher price for sugarcane

Farmers in Maharashtra's Solapur district have launched an agitation seeking a higher price for their sugarcane produce and deflated tyres of a vehicle transporting the harvest to sugar factory as a mark of protest. They have demanded that the state government pay heed to their demand and resolve the issue.

Various farmer outfits, under the aegis of Solapur District Sugarcane Rate Struggle Committee, have been demanding Rs 3,100 per tonne of sugarcane as against the current rate of Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,300, a member of one of the protesting organisations said on Thursday.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Farmers protest seeking higher price for sugarcane
article-image
28 October 2022 09:45 AM IST

A level-2 fire broke out in a godown in Kurla area. Eight fire tenders are carrying out the fire fighting operations. Further details awaited.

28 October 2022 09:45 AM IST

We announced 256 trains on Diwali & Chhath puja from various station of Central railways in Maharashtra to other parts of country. To manage crowd platform ticket price increased to Rs 50 at CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Panvel stations & to Rs 30 in Pune: CPRO, Central railways

28 October 2022 09:45 AM IST

Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra has been arrested by Police after interrogation. He was detained by Amboli Police yesterday after a case was registered against him for hitting his wife with a car.

28 October 2022 08:16 AM IST

Difficult to follow new seatbelt rule, says taxi union

The kaali peeli taxi union has written to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), requesting to not make wearing of seat belts compulsory for rear seat passengers. Elaborating about the move, union leader AL Quadros said, “As per traffic police order effective from Nov 1, if the passengers are found without seat belts on then the driver would be fined Rs500. This rule isn't easy for taxi drivers to follow.”

Why did he say so?

Justifying the demand, he further said that taxis mostly operate within municipal limits and the majority of passengers travel for short distances. “Apart from that, taxis are allowed to carry four passengers and three of them occupy rear seats. Car manufacturers have provided only two seat belts on the rear seat. Hence, the third passenger can't wear the seat belts,” he pointed out.

Read more on What Quadros said in our detailed report here

Read Also
Mumbai: Difficult to follow new seatbelt rule, says taxi union
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Taxi union says difficult to follow new seatbelt rule; write to Traffic dept top cop

Mumbai updates: Taxi union says difficult to follow new seatbelt rule; write to Traffic dept top cop

Navi Mumbai: Various political parties to protest today; demand for hawkers' provision in city DP...

Navi Mumbai: Various political parties to protest today; demand for hawkers' provision in city DP...

Bombay HC tells govt to hand over lab report to Johnson & Johnson

Bombay HC tells govt to hand over lab report to Johnson & Johnson

Mumbai cops arrest producer Kamal Kishore Mishra who ran car over his wife

Mumbai cops arrest producer Kamal Kishore Mishra who ran car over his wife

Maharashtra: Farmers protest seeking higher price for sugarcane

Maharashtra: Farmers protest seeking higher price for sugarcane