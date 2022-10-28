Mumbai updates: Taxi union says difficult to follow new seatbelt rule; write to Traffic dept top cop

Due to BMC work Road Construction Southbound vehicular movement is slow at Akurli Bridge Junction: Mumbai Traffic police
Farmers protest seeking higher price for sugarcane
Farmers in Maharashtra's Solapur district have launched an agitation seeking a higher price for their sugarcane produce and deflated tyres of a vehicle transporting the harvest to sugar factory as a mark of protest. They have demanded that the state government pay heed to their demand and resolve the issue.
Various farmer outfits, under the aegis of Solapur District Sugarcane Rate Struggle Committee, have been demanding Rs 3,100 per tonne of sugarcane as against the current rate of Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,300, a member of one of the protesting organisations said on Thursday.
A level-2 fire broke out in a godown in Kurla area. Eight fire tenders are carrying out the fire fighting operations. Further details awaited.
We announced 256 trains on Diwali & Chhath puja from various station of Central railways in Maharashtra to other parts of country. To manage crowd platform ticket price increased to Rs 50 at CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Panvel stations & to Rs 30 in Pune: CPRO, Central railways
Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra has been arrested by Police after interrogation. He was detained by Amboli Police yesterday after a case was registered against him for hitting his wife with a car.
Difficult to follow new seatbelt rule, says taxi union
The kaali peeli taxi union has written to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), requesting to not make wearing of seat belts compulsory for rear seat passengers. Elaborating about the move, union leader AL Quadros said, “As per traffic police order effective from Nov 1, if the passengers are found without seat belts on then the driver would be fined Rs500. This rule isn't easy for taxi drivers to follow.”
Why did he say so?
Justifying the demand, he further said that taxis mostly operate within municipal limits and the majority of passengers travel for short distances. “Apart from that, taxis are allowed to carry four passengers and three of them occupy rear seats. Car manufacturers have provided only two seat belts on the rear seat. Hence, the third passenger can't wear the seat belts,” he pointed out.
