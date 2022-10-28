e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Difficult to follow new seatbelt rule, says taxi union

Justifying the demand, he further said that taxis mostly operate within municipal limits and the majority of passengers travel for short distances.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 01:09 AM IST
Mumbai: Difficult to follow new seatbelt rule, says taxi union | Photo: Representative Image
The kaali peeli taxi union has written to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), requesting to not make wearing of seat belts compulsory for rear seat passengers. Elaborating about the move, union leader AL Quadros said, “As per traffic police order effective from Nov 1, if the passengers are found without seat belts on then the driver would be fined Rs500. This rule isn't easy for taxi drivers to follow.”

Justifying the demand, he further said that taxis mostly operate within municipal limits and the majority of passengers travel for short distances. “Apart from that, taxis are allowed to carry four passengers and three of them occupy rear seats. Car manufacturers have provided only two seat belts on the rear seat. Hence, the third passenger can't wear the seat belts,” he pointed out.

