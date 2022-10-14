Mumbai: Seat belts mandatory for all car passengers from November 1, says police

1 out of 10 motorists suffer facial & head injuries with no airbags, rear seat belts while driving | Representative

Over a month after the fatal accident of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry, Mumbai Police has made wearing seatbelts mandatory for all passengers travelling in a motor vehicle.

Issuing a press note, the Mumbai Police said, "As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section 194(b) (1) Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable."

It advised installing a seat belt facility in Motor vehicles for all Commuters. The period is being given from November 1.

"All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City are hereby informed that it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while travelling from 01/11/2022," it said.

The police press note further added that action will be taken against defaulters under Section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Cyrus Mistry accident

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident on his way to Mumbai. He was allegedly not wearing a seat belt while sitting in the back seat of a Mercedes-Benz, which rammed into a bridge in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Why seatbelt is important?

Passengers sitting in rear seats don't have anything to hold them in their position in case of an accident if they do not wear seatbelts. A passenger sitting in the rear seat can hit the front seat's backrest.

This can cause severe injuries, impacting vertebrae and cutting off the oxygen supply to the brain. Often, a rear passenger, if not strapped with belts, can dash with the front seat, posing a fatal risk by pushing the front passenger into the front portion or deploying an airbag.

In a few cases, there are chances of rear passengers even falling out of the windscreen or hitting the dashboard or steering wheel.