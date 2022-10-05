Mumbai updates: Sena vs Sena in city, eyes on Dussehra rallies today

Sena vs Sena in Mumbai: All eyes on Dussehra rallies of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde

Both the factions of Shiv Sena – led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – claim that they will draw thousands of followers to their respective Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park and BKC grounds, respectively.

Both have deployed private and MSRTC buses to transport supporters from across Maharashtra. Besides, they have released teasers and posters claiming to be the real heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts.

After the historic split in the party, the rallies have become important to both the factions as this where they can exhibit strength and voters’ following.

While the Thackeray faction has recorded a special song sung by prominent Marathi singer Anand Shinde, the Shinde camp has roped in famous Marathi singers Avadhoot Gupte, Swapnil Bandodkar and Nanded Umar to perform at the venue.

