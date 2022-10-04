Sena vs Sena in Mumbai: All eyes on Dussehra rallies of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde | FPJ

Both the factions of Shiv Sena – led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde – claim that they will draw thousands of followers to their respective Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park and BKC grounds, respectively.

Both have deployed private and MSRTC buses to transport supporters from across Maharashtra. Besides, they have released teasers and posters claiming to be the real heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts.

After the historic split in the party, the rallies have become important to both the factions as this where they can exhibit strength and voters’ following.

While the Thackeray faction has recorded a special song sung by prominent Marathi singer Anand Shinde, the Shinde camp has roped in famous Marathi singers Avadhoot Gupte, Swapnil Bandodkar and Nanded Umar to perform at the venue.

The Shinde camp has also come out with a special film on Ravana dahan targeting Thackeray. On the 10 faces of Ravana, brazenly painted are Thackeray-led faction’s purported shortcomings such as interference, insult, dynasty, breach of promise, among others. This is apparently in defence of Shinde and 39 other MLAs staging the June 2022 rebellion.

Meanwhile, through the new song, the Thackeray camp will reiterate their claim on the party and late Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy. Uddhav Thackeray himself will be the main attraction at his Shivaji Park rally, even as Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray addresses the rally for the first time. Interestingly, Shiv Sena allies NCP and Congress have also extended their support and their party workers are expected to attend the rally.

At the BKC rally, Shinde will be the star attraction, while Gulabrao Patil and former Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam are expected to fire salvos against Thackeray.

Thackeray is expected to target Shinde and his MLAs for their treachery and lust for power. He is also likely to spell out the party’s rejuvenation strategy, talk about Hindutva and Marathi Manoos and, more importantly, his plan on weathering the crisis. He is expected to build a new team with youths and old guards.

Shinde, though, is determined to project himself as the true heir of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe by launching a blistering attack against his former boss for the sorry state of the party.

Kiran Pawaskar from the Shinde camp said, “We have almost completed our preparation and are ready for the rally. We have ordered lakhs of food packets and water bottles for our supporters.” Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske said 250 buses have been arranged from Thane alone. He also said that a 51-foot replica of the sword has also been kept at the MMRDA ground and selected videos of late Balasaheb Thackeray will be played.