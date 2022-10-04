e-Paper Get App
Watch: Passengers and crew groove to impromptu garba at Mumbai airport

Watch: Passengers and crew groove to impromptu garba at Mumbai airport

The video from the incident has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
It's time for Navratri to conclude, setting the stage for Dusshera festivities. Meanwhile, during this Durga mata's festive season, garba vibes hit Mumbai airport. The video from the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by Nikhil Chinapa, a music entrepreneur, we can see staff and airline crew enthusiastically vibing in the festive mood. They are seen grooving to the beats of the song Chogada Tara from the Bollywood film Love Yatri. While shooting the video, Nikhil can be heard saying, "That's really good... it's one of the things that I love about India."

The 45-second video is winning hearts on the internet since it was shared a few hours ago. It has attracted over 79 thousand views and 3K likes on Twitter. Netizens were also seen expressing praise towards the now-viral clip, they shared heart and love emojis in the reply section.

Neeraj Chopra enjoys garba ahead of National Games 2022 in Vadodara; watch viral video
