Mumbai: Cops to analyse EV battery after boy dies in explosion

Mumbai: The Manikpur police have said the examination of the e-scooter and its battery will help in determining the exact cause behind the battery explosion which resulted in the death of a seven-year-old boy.

The fatal mishap occurred on September 23 when Shabbir was sleeping and his father had left the battery to recharge. Shabbir's grandmother sustained minor injuries in the blast while he suffered over 70% burns and later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

“As the vehicle was almost two years old and the battery could have been replaced or modified as well, further probe is needed. We will investigate the case from all possible angles. The battery and vehicle examination results will give more clarity on the cause of the explosion and if it could have been avoided,” said inspector Sampat Patil.

Explaining the reason behind such blasts, Sohail Shaikh, COO of MSS Renewtech LLP company, which installs EV chargers for e-vehicles, said, "Electric bike fire incidents are generally caused by the lithium ion (LI) batteries which are used to power the e-vehicles. These batteries include a highly combustible electrolyte fluid which can catch fire or explode if the battery gets overheated or damaged.”

To keep the battery heating in check, a battery management system (BMS) is installed in the LI batteries which regulates the charging process. The BMS is supposed to stop the batteries from overcharging once they get fully charged. BMS failure can also lead to heating and cause batteries to catch fire, he added.