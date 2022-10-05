Dussehra Rallies in Mumbai: Click here for updates on diverted BEST bus routes, traffic snarls

File

For first time since the Shiv Sena’s inception, two Dussehra rallies are being held in Mumbai, one by Shiv Sena's rival face led by chief minister Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the other by Shiv Sena leader and former state CM Uddhav Thackeray.

On the occasion of Dussehra, as the rally commences, the Mumbai Police have tightened security at the Shivaji Park and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and issued advisory on routes and parking arrangements.

Meanwhile, traffic has been stalled in parts of the Sea Link as five people were killed and eight injured in a collision between an ambulance and four cars on the southbound stretch of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the wee hours of Wednesday.

BEST bus diversion update:

Bus Route 272 Marve village has been interrupted due to closure of road leading to Madh Jetty for immersion of Devi Murti.Time from 17.00 hrs onwards.

Due to the closure of 90 feet route and Sant Rohidas route due to Devi Visarjan procession, the services of bus routes 176 and 463 have been temporarily stopped. Time from 17.00 hrs onwards.

BKC road between Bharat Nagar and MTNL closed by Traffic police for #Dasera melava at MMRDA grounds. Operation of routes plying vis BKC viz 310,303 etc in Down direction(i.e towards Kurla) are diverted via Diamond Market from 10.40 hrs.

Due to closure of BKC to Bandra road from 14.35, bus routes 62, 303 and 310 have been diverted from Anjanabai Magar via LBS to Dharavi Depot to Kala Nagar while en route to Bandra and bus route 181 has been diverted via Ali Yawar Jang while en route to Antop Hill.

BKC Marg- Closed for traffic between Kala Nagar and MTNL from 15.40 hrs onwards.

Enforcement of bus routes has been diverted to alternative routes. Bus route C-54,473 via Shiv; 62,303,310 lbs, via Dharavi; 181 via Western Expressway via Dharavi Agar.

Veer Savarkar marg (Cadell Road) is closed for vehicular traffic in both the directions.

Traffic update:

The Mumbai traffic police today issued guidelines and notice as it made necessary arrangements for the parking of scores of buses and other vehicles that will bring workers to the rallies.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,800 ST buses from across Maharashtra have been booked for ferrying supporters of the two rival Shiv Sena factions for their respective Dussehra rallies in Mumbai.The faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is holding its rally at the MMRDA ground in the Bandra Kulra Complex (BKC), while the group headed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is organising its Dussehra event at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

Buses carrying supporters from western and north Mumbai will be parked along Senapati Bapat Marg and Kamgar Maidan, while those arriving from Navi Mumbai and Thane will be parked at Five Gardens, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Edanwala Road, a traffic official said.

The following parking arrangements have been made for the vehicles of citizens attending the Dussehra Mela organized on 5th October at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Bandra (E).

In its advisory, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated, "in view of Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on October 5, 2022, to avoid traffic congestion on the nearby roads, following temporary provisions have been made to the traffic management from 9 AM to 12 PM."

No Parking:

S.V. Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank)

Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar. 3.M. B. Raut Marg (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar.

Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar. 5. DadasahebRege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar

LL Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple Junction)

N.C.Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction, Dadar.

L.J. Road, Rajshade Signal to Gadkari Junction