Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Routes in Dadar, BKC to be closed tomorrow for Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally; full details

Several roads connecting the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Dadar will be closed on Wednesday between 9 am till midnight on the occasion of the Dussehra Melava function organised at the MMRDA Ground in BKC Bandra and Shivaji Park in Dadar, announced the Mumbai Traffic police.

“For the event, huge numbers of people from different parts of the Maharashtra state will come to attend with their vehicles. Due to that, huge traffic congestion will be on Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, and the nearby roads leading towards functions’ place. Therefore, in order to streamline traffic and to avoid inconvenience to people, traffic management is made on a temporary basis,” said the notification by deputy commissioner of police Raj Tilak Roushan, Traffic.

These roads will be closed for vehicular traffic except for vehicles that carry people for the Dussehra Melava.

There shall be ‘No Entry’ to the vehicles coming from WEH, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link through BKC Family Court towards Kurla. The optional route will be a left turn from MMRDA Junction and proceed through T-Junction towards Kurla.

Similarly, other ‘No Entry’ will be from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road through BKC Income Tax junction towards Kurla. The optional route is to proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital – Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction – through Kala Nagar junction and through Dharavi T-Junction towards Kurla.

From Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace, and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla. The optional route is to take a U-turn and proceed through Kalanagar Junction.

Vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards WEH, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link. Commuters can opt through CST Road, University main gate, Ambedkar junction and take right to Hans Bhugra junction and proceed towards their destination.

From Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti in BKC by using the BKC connector southbound. The optional route is to take a right turn at Sion Circle and through T Junction – Kalanagar Junction to proceed to their destination.

For the Dadar connector routes, a ‘No Parking’ will be imposed on the SVS Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank), Keluskar Road (south and north), M.B Raut Marg (from its junction with S.V.S Road), Pandurang Naik Marg, Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat statue up to Gadkari Junction), Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate no. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple junction), N.C Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction), L.J, Road, Rajabade Signal to Gadkari Junction.

The ‘No Entry’ route where no vehicles will be allowed is S.V.S Road from Siddhivinayak Junction up to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim. The optional route will be Siddhivinayak Junction – S.K Bole Road – Agar Bazar – Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road.

From Raja Bandhe Chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (north) junction – no vehicles will be allowed. The optional route is L.J. Road – Gokhale Road – Steel Man Junction and then proceed through Gokhale Road.

Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for southbound traffic will be closed, commuters can proceed through Raja Bade Junction towards L. J Road,

Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south) will be closed, the optional route is MB Raut Marg. The Dadasaheb Rege road from Senapati Bapat statue to Gadkari junction and Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction up to L.J Marg, Mahim will be completely closed for vehicular movement.

Read the Mumbai Police's entire advisory below.

