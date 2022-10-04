Inside Raiaskaran Parthenon, the latest celebrity pad in Mumbai's Versova

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2022

Parthenon by Raiaskaran has emerged to be the latest residential property in Mumbai to have caught Bollywood's eye

Parthenon is a cluster of several sea-facing skyscrapers offering world-class amenities

Situated at Mumbai's Versova region, the property's proximity to the sea is one of its major USPs

The property has caught the attention of none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Reportedly, Big B recently purchased the entire 31st floor of Parthenon

The area stretches to nearly 12,000 sq ft and it offers the most breathtaking views of the sea along with the best amenities

Big B has reportedly bought the property for investment purposes

Not just Big B, but 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri has also purchased a plush apartment in the housing complex

He got the apartment for a whopping Rs 17.92 crore

A stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore was paid to seal the deal

The value of the apartment is estimated to be around Rs 55,000 per sq ft

Raiaskaran Parthenon boasts of world-class amenities like business centre, swimming pool, poolside bar, sauna, library, gym, game room, cards room, basketball court, cricket pitch, badminton court, children's play area, yoga centre, among other facilities

Situated in the western suburbs of Andheri, Versova houses some of the biggest Bollywood and television stars

It's proximity to film studios and offices of major filmmakers as well as its distance from the hustle and bustle of the city makes it one of the most preferred areas by celebs

The Metro and the upcoming Versova Bandra sea link would also make it one of the best connected areas in the western suburbs

