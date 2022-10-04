Inside Raiaskaran Parthenon, the latest celebrity pad in Mumbai's Versova

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2022
Parthenon by Raiaskaran has emerged to be the latest residential property in Mumbai to have caught Bollywood's eye
Parthenon is a cluster of several sea-facing skyscrapers offering world-class amenities
Situated at Mumbai's Versova region, the property's proximity to the sea is one of its major USPs
The property has caught the attention of none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Reportedly, Big B recently purchased the entire 31st floor of Parthenon
The area stretches to nearly 12,000 sq ft and it offers the most breathtaking views of the sea along with the best amenities
Big B has reportedly bought the property for investment purposes
Not just Big B, but 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri has also purchased a plush apartment in the housing complex
He got the apartment for a whopping Rs 17.92 crore
A stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore was paid to seal the deal
The value of the apartment is estimated to be around Rs 55,000 per sq ft
Raiaskaran Parthenon boasts of world-class amenities like business centre, swimming pool, poolside bar, sauna, library, gym, game room, cards room, basketball court, cricket pitch, badminton court, children's play area, yoga centre, among other facilities
Situated in the western suburbs of Andheri, Versova houses some of the biggest Bollywood and television stars
It's proximity to film studios and offices of major filmmakers as well as its distance from the hustle and bustle of the city makes it one of the most preferred areas by celebs
The Metro and the upcoming Versova Bandra sea link would also make it one of the best connected areas in the western suburbs
