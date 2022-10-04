e-Paper Get App
Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's custody till October 10 in Patra Chawl scam case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | File
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday extended Shiv Sena leader's custody till October 10 in connection with Goregaon's Patra Chawl land scam case.

The court last week adjourned the hearing of his bail plea on October 10.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl.

article-image

Initially, after being in the ED's custody, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, which was extended twice.

ED officials raided Raut's residence in Mumbai on July 31 and, after questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1.

