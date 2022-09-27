Patra Chawl land scam case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's bail plea adjourned till Oct 10

Patra Chawl scam: Sena MP Sanjay Raut's friend Sujit Patkar denies handling cash | Kunal Patil

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday adjourned the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's bail application until October 10 in connection with the Goregaon’s Patra Chawl land scam case.

His next hearing on bail will be held on Monday, October 10. The chargesheet copy in the case is handed by ED officers to Sanjay Raut, following the court's directive.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl. Initially, after being in the ED's custody, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, which was extended twice.

ED officials raided Raut's residence in Mumbai on July 31 and, after questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1.