Thane: TMC commissioners instruct officials to beautify city, expedite developmental works

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: In order to expedite the ongoing works to improve civic facilities in city, the Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Sanjay Herwade said that all officials must come ahead to beautify the city and also make it a zero-waste city.

Malvi and Herwade, in a meeting held on October 4, said that the officials should listen to public's grievances as well.

TMC engineer Prashant Songra, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi and deputy commissioners of all ward committees, assistant commissioners and heads of various departments of the civic body were present in the meeting held at Narendra Ballal Auditorium.

Sandeep Malvi said, "It is the duty of the local [self]government body to provide basic services to the citizens and citizens are constantly interacting with the civic body. If the citizen approaches the concerned ward committee for any work it must be disposed of at the local level."

Read Also Thane: 40th anniversary of TMC celebrated with enthusiasm on Saturday

Malvi instructed during the meeting that all concerned officials should make proper planning at the ward committee level so that citizens do not have to contact civic body headquarters for small tasks.

Under urban development, various project works are underway in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation; the senior officials said that all works undertaken should be completed as soon as possible. The officials also pressed on the need to keep the areas beautified.

Sanjay Herwade warned that action will be taken against the concerned officials if they provide substandard services to the public. Herwade said that officials must prepare report on work they carried out and plan activities for the approaching period.

Herwade said that all stakeholders should work in harmony to complete development works.