Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 02:12 AM IST
Thane: 40th anniversary of TMC celebrated with enthusiasm on Saturday | FPJ
Thane: The 40th anniversary of Thane Municipal Corporation was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Saturday, October 1. The municipal flag was hoisted by TMC  additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi and Sanjay Herwade at the civic body headquarters at Pachpakhadi in Thane. The fire brigade, security forces and Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) conducted their operations.

During the celebration, the dignitaries saluted the statues of the revered leaders by garlanding them at the Narendra Ballal Auditorium. On this occasion, transport committee chairman Vilas Joshi, former opposition leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan, additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Sanjay Herwade, deputy commissioner Maruti Khodke, Balasaheb Chavan, Varsha Dixit, Gajanan Godepure, Dinesh Tayde, fire department chief Girish Jhalke, deputy municipal engineer Shubhangi Keswani and other senior officials and employees were also present.

