e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Traffic arrangements for Goddess Durga immersion on October 5

Navi Mumbai: Traffic arrangements for Goddess Durga immersion on October 5

A similar notification has been issued by Mumbai and Thane police commissioners.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File
Follow us on

In order to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic during the immersion procession of Goddess Durga, the Navi Mumbai Traffic police have issued a notification, preventing the entry of all kinds of heavy vehicles except essentials vehicles to and fro Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Similarly, there will be no entry to Thane city from Navi Mumbai from 7 am on October 5 to 7 am on October 6.

A similar notification has been issued by Mumbai and Thane police commissioners.

In addition, there will be a complete ban on plying of heavy vehicles within Navi Mumbai on October 5 from 2 pm onwards till the end of the immersion procession.

The notification also banned the parking of heavy vehicles along the road till the end of the immersion procession.

Read Also
Bhopal: Goddess Durga idol immersion begins today, elaborate arrangements in place  
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Traffic arrangements for Goddess Durga immersion on October 5

Navi Mumbai: Traffic arrangements for Goddess Durga immersion on October 5

Mumbai: Soon, new height gauge to minimise damage to King’s Circle bridge

Mumbai: Soon, new height gauge to minimise damage to King’s Circle bridge

Mumbai: Old FOB at North end of Charni Road station to remain closed from Oct 5

Mumbai: Old FOB at North end of Charni Road station to remain closed from Oct 5

Thane: Bar girl, 2 others held for usurping property worth Rs 19 crore

Thane: Bar girl, 2 others held for usurping property worth Rs 19 crore

Sena vs Sena in Mumbai: All eyes on Dussehra rallies of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde

Sena vs Sena in Mumbai: All eyes on Dussehra rallies of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde