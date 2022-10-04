Navi Mumbai: Traffic arrangements for Goddess Durga immersion on October 5

Photo: File

In order to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic during the immersion procession of Goddess Durga, the Navi Mumbai Traffic police have issued a notification, preventing the entry of all kinds of heavy vehicles except essentials vehicles to and fro Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Similarly, there will be no entry to Thane city from Navi Mumbai from 7 am on October 5 to 7 am on October 6.

A similar notification has been issued by Mumbai and Thane police commissioners.

In addition, there will be a complete ban on plying of heavy vehicles within Navi Mumbai on October 5 from 2 pm onwards till the end of the immersion procession.

The notification also banned the parking of heavy vehicles along the road till the end of the immersion procession.