Bhopal: Goddess Durga idol immersion begins today, elaborate arrangements in place  

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Crane-JCB machines, divers, 500 officers-employees of district administration, municipal corporation and police have been pressed into service at 7 ghats for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols which will commence here from Navami - Tuesday.

No individual will be allowed to enter into waters for the immersion at any of the water bodies and ghats in the state capital. District administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made elaborate arrangements for smooth immersion of Goddess Durga idols at Khatipura, Prempura, Bairagarh, Hathaikheda, Shahpura, Arch Bridge and Malikhedi.

Apart from these, the idol immersion will also be undertaken at Sehore Naka, Anantpura, Aintkhedi and Naronha Sankal, said Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

The administration is using cranes and JCB machines for the idol immersion to check recurrence of mishap that took place during Ganesh immersion in Khatlapura Ghat in September 2019 when a boat capsized leaving 11 people dead. Last month during Ganesh Visarjan, the civic body had used cranes and JCBs for the idol immersion. The same arrangement will be made for Goddess Durga idol immersion.

Huge idols will be immersed in water first. The idols will be placed on a special platform on the JCB and then a crane will be used to immerse the idol. Immersion of small idols will take place in artificially built water bodies.

More than 500 officers-employees of district administration, municipal corporation and police will be stationed at the ghats to ensure smooth passage of the immersion. Barricading has been done around the ghat to restrict entry of people into the water body. Divers will be present at ghats to avert any mishap. Life jackets will also be made available at all the ghats. The same arrangements have been made at 4 other ghats adjoining the city.

Traffic diversion in city for immersion procession

Traffic diversions will be in effect in parts of the city for the immersion procession of Goddess Durga idols on Tuesday. Immersion will be facilitated at notified ghats - Prempura Ghat, Kamlapati Ghat, Khatlapura, Hathaikheda and Bairagarh, according to traffic police officials.

Heavy vehicles heading to Indore and Sehore from Halalpur bus stand have been diverted through Lalghati, Gandhi Nagar, Mubarakpur, Khajuri. Same tariff plan will be applicable for heavy vehicles coming to Bhopal from Indore and Sehore side.

Medi-size vehicles leaving for Indore and Sehore have been diverted through Bharat Mata Square (Bhadbhada), Neelbad, Ratibad. Same traffic plan will be applicable for vehicles coming from Indore.