Bhopal police spread message on women & child safety at garba venue  

Exhibition at Garba venues spreading messages on women and child safety in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police wing ‘Women Safety’ was smart enough to use the ongoing Garba venue to educate people about the crime against women, child and cyber crimes. The police organised exhibitions at the venues spreading messages on women and child safety, said the officials here on Monday. During the ongoing Navratri, Garba programmes are being organised in different parts of the city in which people, specially women in large numbers are participating. The police used the occasion\ion and the venue to spread the message on women and child security.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Richa Choubey told Free Press that to educate the people especially women and children about the crimes which are happening against them, the Bhopal police have organised an exhibition displaying posters and sharing information on women safety.

“Children are informed about the ‘good touch and bad touch’, youngsters are warned against the online stalkers, cyber crooks. Caricature, photographs, reading material and posters have been put up at the exhibition. Street plays are also being staged,” she added.

“We distributed pamphlets at the venue related to the crimes, mentioning our helpline numbers. We encouraged people to file the complaint or share information of any kind of crime against women or child, ” the officer said.