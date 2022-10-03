Bhopal: Mamta Banerjee should apologize, says Narottam Mishra over depiction of Goddess Kali objectionably

File pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Monday, taking umbrage over the depiction of Goddess Kali in an objectionable manner at Durga Pandal in West Bengal, raised an objection and seeked WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's apology to the nation on the matter.

Mishra also expressed his concern over the silence maintained by leaders like Shatrugan Sinha. Taking to his social media, HM in his tweet said, why is it done only with Hindu deities and Hindu religion?

The BJP leader also took a swipe over the manner Congress elected its new National President in the form of Mallikarjun Khadge.

He said Sonia Gandhi might have feared that instead of virtual, Digvijay Singh should not contest the Congress National President election, hence Digvijay Singh was sidelined in such a manner.

Notably, when Congress was contemplating electing its new National President, Digvijay Singh was summoned to New Delhi and he had even purchased the nomination papers. But at the eleventh hour, Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the new National President of Congress.

In the meantime, Narottam Mishra also said that in the last twenty-four hours, 13 new cases of corona have been detected in the state. Twelve patients have been cured of the corona disease as well, in present, the number of total active cases of corona stands at 112. The infection rate is 0.37 percent and the recovery rate is 98.70 percent respectively.