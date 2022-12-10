Mumbai updates: Restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles for concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course

Heavy vehicles restricted tomorrow on THESE roads due to concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course

Mumbai Traffic Police have informed that ahead of the Feeding India Concert organised at Mahalaxmi Race Course, entry restrictions on heavy vehicles will be imposed on 10th December, between 09.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs (9 am to 12 midnight) on the roads which will probably get congested.

"Feeding India Concert, a Musical Event is being organized at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. Large number of the crowd is expected to attend the event which may lead to traffic congestion on the roads leading towards programe venue from Worli Traffic Division. Therefore, in order to minimize traffic congestion on those roads, entry of heavy vehicles needs to be restricted by issuing an order on a temporary basis, noted the circular by Mumbai traffic police.

