Maharashtra: Ink thrown at Chandrakant Patil over controversial remarks on Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule; watch video here

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Ink thrown at Chandrakant Patil over controversial remarks on Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule; watch video | Twitter video grab
Pune: Ink was thrown at Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri suburb of Pune on Saturday for his alleged remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, police said. 

The police have detained the man who threw ink on Patil and further investigation is underway, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde said.

Watch video here:

Man caught by Patil's security personnel

A video of the incident shows a man throwing ink at the senior BJP leader as he emerged out of a building in Pimpri Chinchwad. Security personnel around the minister immediately caught hold of the man.

The attack has come after the state higher and technical education minister made a remark on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule during a programme in Aurangabad.

Before the incident, some workers tried to wave black flags at the minister's convoy in Pimpri. 

Read Also
'Phule-Ambedkar, Karmaveer begged to start school,' says BJP's Chandrakant Patil; gets slammed by...
article-image

