On Camera: Major accident averted on Mumbai Pune Expressway after truck runs down Khandala Ghat’s slope due to brake failure

Pune: A thrilling incident was recorded on a mobile phone camera on Friday where a truck is seen running down the slope of Khandala on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. The brakes of the truck were claimed to go fail before it ran down the ghat.

A video of the incident has surfaced over the internet.

The truck was headed from Solapur to Kalamboli

The truck was headed on its way to Kalamboli from Solapur carrying sacks of cement. According to the information received regarding this incident, the driver of the truck Sanjay Yadav noticed that the brakes of the truck had failed at Khandala Ghat. He brought the car under control and parked it on one side in the ghat with the help of hand brake.

As soon as the driver got down from the truck, the hand brake also failed and the truck started running down the slope. The truck drove swiftly on the slope of the ghat without any control.

The driver stopped the cars behind as soon as the truck started moving. The truck sped past the Amruthanjan bridge on the ghat and hit the roadside in front of the Borghat police post.

There was no loss of life in this incident. A report of this incident has been taken by the Khalapur police and truck driver Sanjay Yadav has been detained.