HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution over border row with Karnataka
Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution over border row with Karnataka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution over border row with Karnataka | FPJ
27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

Due to oil spilled on the road at Anand Nagar toll naka, traffic vehicular movement is slow.

27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

CM Eknath Shinde to move in state assembly a resolution on Maharashtra Karnataka border dispute, resolves to get back inch n inch land from 865 villages with Marathi speaking people, to fight legal case in SC Declares state govt firmly with Matathi speaking people

27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

Opposition MVA stages protest against Maharashtra government at Vidhan Bhavan

27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

We should hold a discussion on the resolution. We will keep our stand and will show that we stand with the people residing in border areas: Ajit Pawar on resolution over Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue to be moved by CM in the state assembly today

27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

Opposition protest against Shinde Fadnavis govt

27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

 We will bring a strong resolution (on border row) that will stand for the people of the state. They (Uddhav Thackeray) can demand (to declare disputed areas as UT) whatever they want but CM Shinde will reply on that too: Maharashtra state minister Deepak Kesarkar

27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

Opposition parties to stepup their protest demanding resignation of the agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar in connection with regularisation of Gairan land to a private individual in Washim district

27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

Today CM will move a resolution (in state assembly) on the border dispute. I hope the resolution will be passed by majority. I'm surprised that those who spoke yesterday did nothing for 2.5 years as CM, border dispute did not start after our govt came to power: Maharashtra Dy CM

27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

Mumbai has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With the dip in mercury, the air quality has also deteriorated. The city's air is 'poor' today with AQI standing at 211. The pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 94 and 156 respectively.

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality slips to 'poor', AQI at 211; temperature at 19.4°C
27 December 2022 11:47 AM IST

Mumbai Police has registered a case against two Russian YouTubers after they entered the Imperial Twin Towers in the Tardeo area yesterday to record a stunt video. The case has been registered under sections 452 and 34 of the IPC: Mumbai Police

27 December 2022 08:37 AM IST

Temperature fluctuations takes a toll on health, long cough rampant in city

Amid sudden fluctuations in night-time temperatures, there has been a jump in cases of viral fever, wherein patients are complaining of a long cough that continues for over two weeks. Senior physicians said at least 30-35 patients are visiting out-patient departments of hospitals and clinics, which is unusual for this time of the year. 

Dr Gautam Bhansali, a general physician at Bombay Hospital, said there has been an upsurge in viral fever cases in the last two months. Patients are complaining of cold and prolonged cough as major symptoms. “I have been seeing over 20 patients every day, with most of them suffering from prolonged coughing bouts. The cases started rising after Diwali. Poor air quality and sudden fluctuations in temperature probably led to the uptick,” he said.

Mumbai: Temperature fluctuations takes a toll on health, long cough rampant in city
