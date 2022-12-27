Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde to move resolution over border row with Karnataka

Temperature fluctuations takes a toll on health, long cough rampant in city

Amid sudden fluctuations in night-time temperatures, there has been a jump in cases of viral fever, wherein patients are complaining of a long cough that continues for over two weeks. Senior physicians said at least 30-35 patients are visiting out-patient departments of hospitals and clinics, which is unusual for this time of the year.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, a general physician at Bombay Hospital, said there has been an upsurge in viral fever cases in the last two months. Patients are complaining of cold and prolonged cough as major symptoms. “I have been seeing over 20 patients every day, with most of them suffering from prolonged coughing bouts. The cases started rising after Diwali. Poor air quality and sudden fluctuations in temperature probably led to the uptick,” he said.