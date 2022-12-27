Mumbai: Number of patients with prolonged cough on the rise in city | Representational Image

Mumbai: Amid sudden fluctuations in night-time temperatures, there has been a jump in cases of viral fever, wherein patients are complaining of a long cough that continues for over two weeks. Senior physicians said at least 30-35 patients are visiting out-patient departments of hospitals and clinics, which is unusual for this time of the year.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, a general physician at Bombay Hospital, said there has been an upsurge in viral fever cases in the last two months. Patients are complaining of cold and prolonged cough as major symptoms. “I have been seeing over 20 patients every day, with most of them suffering from prolonged coughing bouts. The cases started rising after Diwali. Poor air quality and sudden fluctuations in temperature probably led to the uptick,” he said.

Doctor: Do not self-medicate, consult physicians

Dr Bhansali said prolonged and dry cough is perplexing. “I urge citizens to not self-medicate and consult physicians if they have viral fever as the post-Covid immune system of most people has been compromised. It’s hard to see how infections behave physiologically. People need to start wearing the masks again and follow Covid norms in public places,” Dr Bhansali said.

A senior doctor from the civic-run hospital said that on an average 40% of patients have symptoms suggestive of a respiratory tract viral infection. “Hospital admissions are higher among the elderly and immunocompromised people presenting symptoms of pneumonia. Hence, it is extremely important for this cohort to get vaccinated with the flu vaccine,” he said.

People in other age groups are also developing respiratory infections, especially those who are frequently outside or in closed spaces for work. People with co-morbidities and the elderly take a long time to recover and sometimes residual symptoms may take months to settle.

While viral infections are reported across age groups, doctors say children are the worst affected. Dr Bakul Parekh, a senior paediatrician said that 99% of the cases he examines are of viral fever and infection.

“Instead of four to five days, children are taking 10 to 12 days to recover. We are also witnessing that as soon as they recover from one infection, within a week or two, they are falling prey to another,” he said.

