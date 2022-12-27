Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality slips to 'poor', AQI at 211; temperature at 19.4°C | Twitter

Mumbai has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With the dip in mercury, the air quality has also deteriorated. The city's air is 'poor' today with AQI standing at 211.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 94 and 156 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 30°C & 18°C.

IMD has also predicted the formation of fog in the early morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday

The temperature of the city currently is 19.4°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 90% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 164 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 297 AQI Poor

Worli: 150 AQI Moderate

Sion: 240 AQI Poor

Thane: 235 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 169 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 156. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 81. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 75 while Kolkata stood at 113. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 74 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 139. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 312 today.