Mumbai updates: Intensity of rainfall in city to lull over this week

Mumbai to see lull in monsoon activity, though no signs of retreat

Mumbaikars, don't forget to keep your umbrellas handy! Although the Indian Meterological Department has declared the possibility of decrease in intensity of rainfall over the coming week, they have said that monsoon has not yet retreated.

The Konkan belt including Mumbai has been given a green alert (no rainfall warning) Monday onwards.

“The weather over the coming week will start becoming drier and the rain intensity will reduce. The moderate showers which the city is experiencing currently will mostly continue for the next 48 hours but it will witness a gradual decrease,” said IMD official Sushma Nair.

