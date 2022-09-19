e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai police book five Bangladeshi for illegal immigration, seize fake Aadhar cards

A constable attached to a police station in Thane had first spotted the women staying there; the police during inquiry learnt about their nationality and seized the fake Aadhar cards.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai police book five Bangladeshi for illegal immigration, seize fake Aadhar cards | Pexels

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Taluka police recovered fake Aadhar cards from five Bangladeshi immigrants who were arrested earlier this month from Kon village in the region. They got the Aadhar cards from an agent, said police.

The five immigrants were arrested on September 8 for illegally entering and residing in the country. Of five, four are women and worker as servers.

The police seized the fake identity cards from them during investigation and are currently looking for the agent who made them.

The five persons were arrested after a constable attached to Hill Line police station in Thane city approached the Panvel cops.

Praveen Patil, the constable, approached Panvel police with a Sohail Ali Mohamed Ali Shaikh and Rozina Khatun Jhakir Mondol. Rozina was kept illegally at a house in Kon village and she said that a few more women were living there.

Following this, the police raided the home on September 7. During the raids, police spotted three more women.

"During the inquiry, the women admitted being Bangladeshi nationals; they have not shown their documents yet," an official told FPJ.

The three women were identfied as Julie Begum Khadimul Ghazi (37), Shampa Begum Shahidul Sheikh (25) and Nadira Irshad Sheikh (33).

The police later learnt that Sohail and Rozina are Bangladeshi nationals too and entered India illegally.

Panvel taluka police registered a case against them under section 14 (A) of the Foreign National Act 1946 and Sections 3 (a) and 6 (a) of the Passport (Entry to India) Act 1950.

