Mumbai to see lull in monsoon activity, though no signs of retreat

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared the possibility of decrease in the intensity of rainfall over the coming week. The Konkan belt including Mumbai has been given a green alert (no rainfall warning) Monday onwards. However, the IMD has assured that the monsoon has not yet retreated.

The city has been witnessing continuous moderate showers along with intense spells for the last two weeks across Mumbai, Thane and nearby regions owing to a cyclonic circulation. This favourable monsoonal condition is likely to decrease.

“The weather over the coming week will start becoming drier and the rain intensity will reduce. The moderate showers which the city is experiencing currently will mostly continue for the next 48 hours but it will witness a gradual decrease,” according to the IMD official Sushma Nair.

“However, this does not mean that the monsoon is retreating, because usually the monsoon retreat begins from Rajasthan and then the rest of the country follows. The monsoon retreat has not yet begun in Rajasthan, so we have not declared a monsoonal retreat for the city of Mumbai yet,” added the official.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 23.8 °C and the maximum was 30.4 °C. Relative humidity recorded was 95%. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24.2°C and a maximum temperature of 30.2°C with a relative humidity of 90%.

The city also witnessed a good air day on Sunday due to the rains and speedy winds.

According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Sunday, Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) with of 10, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 34, 22, and 42 respectively.