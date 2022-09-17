Thane: 122.14 mm rain recorded in last 24 hours, three died

Heavy rain poured in different parts of Thane city and district. | ANI

Thane: The Thane city has received 122.14 mm rainfall in last 24 hours. Three rain related deaths were reported in Thane district, informed a official from regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said that the district has recorded over 2600 mm water till now. The chief said, " This was the highest rainfall recorded by the city in one day this season. As per the data Thane city has recorded a total of 2690.40 mm rain till date this season while it had witnessed 3164.27 mm in the same period last year. The heavy downpour played havoc in all low-lying areas with some around 15 incidents of tree falls being reported in various parts of the city also water flooding were reported outside Chitalsar police station."

Bhiwandi town was the worst hit part of Thane district, and three rain related deaths were reported there.

Fire officials from Bhiwandi fire brigade said, " A power company employee accidentally fell into a river at Subash Nagar, while a five-year-old girl Gulnaz Ansari was washed away in a swollen nullah Diwanshah Dargah area of the town. In the third incident, a man fell into a quarry in Sonale village and drowned."