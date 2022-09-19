On Camera: Electrician dangling from high tension wire falls into river near Mumbai; body found after 2 days

On Camera: Electrician dangling from high tension wire falls into river; body found after 2 days |

Bhiwandi: On Sunday evening, the body of a 36-year-old electrician who was swept away in the strong water current of Kamba Creek near Bhiwandi on Friday during nonstop rain was discovered a few metres away in the same creek. Unedur Rehman Ansari, the dead, and his coworker, a member of a private energy company, travelled to the location in the pouring rain to address an electrical problem in Kamba village.

A video of the man falling into a creek while trying to hold himself up on some high-tension electric wires went viral on social media. Eventually he falls into the river. The disaster management team alerted residents who watched his video to seek help, but they arrived too late to save his partner.

MLA Raees Shaikh said to Hindustan Times, “The rainfall was so heavy that the water of a creek surrounded the spot where the two arrived for a work assignment. Later, both of them were scared to come down as they didn’t know how to swim.”

Shaikh further added, “By the time his brother reached the spot, he saw Ansari was trying to reach a safe place by hanging on the electric wires. Ansari’s brother and residents called the disaster management team and the private electricity company with whom Ansari was working. According to them, for almost two hours, none of the help reached them and Ansari lost his balance and fell into the creek waters. I have seen the video clicked by some residents and requested the police to investigate the matter and filed a case under IPC 304 against the concerned company who didn’t provide any help.”