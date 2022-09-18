Mumbai: BMC starts process on construction of JVPD and WEH bridge | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC has started the process of construction of two important bridges that were announced in the 2022 - 23 civic budget. While the work on Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) bridge is expected to start within a month, the other bridge proposed to decongest Western Express Highway (WEH) will take some time. Since the bridge will go over the Mithi Creek to connect Senapati Bapat Marg, it will need clearance from the Forest cell, said the senior civic official.

Bridge to decongest JVPD circle...

The project has been planned since 2019. The BMC was also ready to pay Rs. 11 crores to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the right of way through their land in Andheri. But the process delay due to covid pandemic. Now the civic body has floated an Rs.350 crore tender for the construction of a bridge between Juhu Versova Link Road (JVLR) and Mayor Hall near the CD Barfiwala flyover. "The bridge will start from the end of the Barfiwala flyover and will land at Balasaheb Sawant Marg on JVLR. It is expected to reduce travel time from Juhu circle to WEH from 45 minutes to five minutes," said the civic official of the bridge department.

To ease traffic congestion at WEH.....

The proposed bridge over Mahim Causeway will run between Fishermen Colony in Mahim and the WEH. The bridge will have two arms - the first will go from North to South will start ahead of the Kalanagar flyover and will descend at Senapati Bapat Marg. While another arm of the bridge will come from the south direction towards the north and will start from Senapati Bapat Marg and land on WEH. "The new bridge will give another connectivity from Dadar and Mahim to the commuters going to Nariman Point. It will also ease the traffic at Senapati Bapat road and SV Road," said the civic official.

P Velarasu, the additional municipal commissioner said, "Tender for JVPD bridge will be finalised within a month. But the bridge at Mahim Causeway requires clearance from Forest cell from Nagpur".

Details of the projects

1. JVPD Bridge: 1.65 km

Construction time: three years

Estimated Cost: Rs. 350 crores

Work expected to start: In one month

ItwWill ease congestion at JVPD circle

Bridge will start from end of Barfiwala flyover go past Airport land (in Andheri), exit at Link Road and end at Balasaheb Sawant Marg at Juhu Versova Link Road in Andheri.

2. Bridge to decongest Western Express Highway

Construction time: two years

Estimated Cost: Rs. 238 crores

Work expected to start: after clearance from Forest cell from Nagpur.

Flyover will begin ahead Kalanagar flyover and descend at Senapati Bapat marg - 300 metres length.

Another arm from Senapati Bapat Marg to WEH - 520 metres.