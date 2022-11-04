e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: City's first travelator pedestrian bridge to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: City's first travelator pedestrian bridge to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 07:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates: City's first travelator pedestrian bridge to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi | FPJ
Follow us on
04 November 2022 07:52 AM IST

Mumbai’s first pedestrian bridge with travelator to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi

Work to have Mumbai’s first travelator on a foot over bridge will commence in early 2023. The pedestrian bridge will connect commuters with a metro rail, suburban railway and monorail at South Mumbai’s Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi.

The pedestrian bridge will be constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to integrate three different travel modes, having a length of approximately 700 metres. The three public travel modes fall under three different government authorities.

Mumbai Monorail runs between Jacob Circle, also known as Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur and is operated by the MMRDA. Whereas, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ underground metro rail is in advanced stage of construction by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mahalaxmi is an intermediate station.

Read more about it in our report here

Read Also
Mumbai’s first pedestrian bridge with travelator to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City's first travelator pedestrian bridge to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi

Mumbai updates: City's first travelator pedestrian bridge to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi

Mumbai: Suspended women's wing convener resigns from AIMPLB

Mumbai: Suspended women's wing convener resigns from AIMPLB

Mumbai: Local train bumps into buffer at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus

Mumbai: Local train bumps into buffer at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus

Mumbai updates: Andheri by-poll voting ends, results on Nov 6

Mumbai updates: Andheri by-poll voting ends, results on Nov 6

Mumbai: HC grants bail to man convicted under POCSO after victim says she was major and married

Mumbai: HC grants bail to man convicted under POCSO after victim says she was major and married