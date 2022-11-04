Mumbai updates: City's first travelator pedestrian bridge to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi

Mumbai’s first pedestrian bridge with travelator to come up at Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi

Work to have Mumbai’s first travelator on a foot over bridge will commence in early 2023. The pedestrian bridge will connect commuters with a metro rail, suburban railway and monorail at South Mumbai’s Jacob Circle-Mahalaxmi.

The pedestrian bridge will be constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to integrate three different travel modes, having a length of approximately 700 metres. The three public travel modes fall under three different government authorities.

Mumbai Monorail runs between Jacob Circle, also known as Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur and is operated by the MMRDA. Whereas, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ underground metro rail is in advanced stage of construction by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Mahalaxmi is an intermediate station.

