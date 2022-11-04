e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Police receive another hoax call, caller said 'terrorists to arrive in city from Haji Ali'

From August 15 till date, Mumbai police has received nine such hoax calls.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Haji Ali Dargah | File Photo
On November 4, the Mumbai Police control room received a call with the caller claiming that some terrorists will be entering the country through Haji Ali. The call was made around 2 pm from an unknown phone number.

As soon as this call was received, the Mumbai Police swung into action and searched from Hajiali Dargah to the adjoining Mahalaxi temple complex but no suspicious group or person was seen.

The police traced the number to Ulhasnagar and reached there to apprehend the culprit. The police then founf out that he was 36-year-old mentally unstable man.

The police brought him for interrogation at Tardeo station. However, no FIR was registered and he was allowed to go back home.

A police officer said, "The caller just called and said that terrorists are going to come in Hajiali 17, after which a search was done there but we did not find anything suspicious."

From August 15 till date, Mumbai police has received nine such hoax calls.

