Mumbai: Outcry after slab falls on KEM nursing school worker | Swapnil Mishra

A kitchen worker at KEM Hospital’s nursing school sustained injuries on her head on Thursday after a slab from the ceiling fell on her head while she was washing her hands. Sangeeta Chauhan, 40, works at the nurse quarters. She received three stitches on her head and suffered laceration marks on her body.

Ms Chauhan works as a contractual worker in the 96- year-old nurse quarters, which sorely needs refurbishment after being in a dilapidated conditionfor several years. After the incident, the resident nurses are fearing for their life.

Hospital has initiated renovation work

The hospital authorities, meanwhile, have instructed the engineering department to expedite the renovation work on priority. According to an official from the nursing school, the first letter demanding renovation was sentto the administration in 2017, following which a structural audit was conducted in 2018.

“It was found to be in a condition wherein repairs could have been done without vacating the premises. However, no repairs have been done till now. There are leakages, too. We have been following up with the civil department verbally and by sending letters,” the official said. A photo of the condition was circulated on social media by ex-corporator Anil Kokil making sure that necessary action is taken against the engineers concerned.

5th time in a week plaster has come off

The nurses said this is the fifth time in a week that the plaster has come off the ceiling in different rooms of the three-storeyed building. The hospital was built in 1926 and a strong nursing staff works here round the clock. Currently, there are 300 nursing students.

A nurse said, “The entire nursing building needs renovation as it is not the first time someone has sustained injuries after a slab fall. We are scared to live here. I was saved by just a second when a huge slab just fell one day next to my leg.”