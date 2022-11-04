Mumbai triple blasts case: Accused submits plea alleging prosecution adopting delay tactic as its case is weak

Triple blasts case: Accused submits plea alleging prosecution adopting delay tactic as its case is weak | File pic

Mumbai: Naseem Shaikh, an accused in the triple bomb blast case of 2011, has filed an application before a special court alleging that the prosecution is unnecessarily seeking longer adjournments since its case is very weak and will result in their acquittal.

The application further alleges the prosecution wants to keep them incarcerated for a longer duration.

Shaikh: Violating the rights to ‘speedy justice’ of crime victims

Emphasising that the case was expedited by the Bombay High Court, the plea states that in this case there is a condemnable violation of "speedy trial” as the progress of the case is at snail’s pace.

“Special PP Ujjwal Nikam is taking long adjournments in this matter as he is totally occupied with other matters across Maharashtra, resultantly violating the rights to ‘speedy justice’ of crime victims as well as innocent accused persons,” read the application submitted by Shaikh.

The prosecution case is like a “house of cards” which will fall flat at the time of trial and “will result in acquittal of innocent accused”. Therefore, the prosecution has adopted “delay tactic” so that it can keep accused persons behind bars for longer period, the plea alleges.

It prays that the court grant short adjournments and conduct full-day trial atleast once or twice a week, since the case is more than 10 years old.