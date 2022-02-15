2011 triple blasts case: Accused Kafeel Ahmed's act led to death of many innocents, says court

A special court that early this month rejected the bail application of a 2011 triple blasts accused Kafeel Ahmed, has said in its detailed order made available on Monday, that his involvement is found in the act that resulted in deaths of many innocent persons.

As many as 27 persons had lost their lives and 127 persons were injured when co-ordinated bomb blasts took place on July 13, 2011 at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar and near Kabutarkhana in Dadar. The 62-year-old, among other co-accused, and alleged mastermind Yasin Bhatkal was booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Explosives Act among other offences.

The Bihar resident had claimed bail on the grounds that though the prosecution alleges that he had given shelter to persons involved in the bomb blasts in his flat, that he was not aware that they intended to commit the crime. Further, his advocate had argued that in Bhatkal’s confessional statement nothing was said regarding Ahmed's involvement in the crime.

Special judge under the MCOCA Rahul R. Bhosale said in his order that the confessional statement of Bhatkal reveals the role of Ahmed from the inception in indoctrinating youths in Jihad. “Applicant acted such being member of unlawful organisation, repeated participation in meetings held for planning of crime, arrangement of stay of members of the organised crime syndicate, accompanying some of the members in acting upon the plot of proposed bomb blasts and lastly aiding the actual participating members in the bomb blasts for escaping India, etc. Thus, by no stretch of imagination it can be held as per submission of applicant that he was only attributed the role of harbouring the co-accused persons,” the court stated.

Referring to Ahmed’s own confessional statement the court said that if the entire statement is read in the right spirit, then certainly he was aware that the co-accused and the alleged mastermind were going to make bomb blasts in the city.

ALSO READ GM WR offers appointment to kin of suburban train bomb blast victim

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:04 PM IST