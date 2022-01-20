GM WR offers appointment to kin of suburban train bomb blast victim

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway gave the offer of appointment on 18th January, 2021 to kin of the victim of Mumbai Bomb Blast 2006. The offer of appointment was given to Raniya Manuel D’Souza, daughter of Late Manuel D’Souza, a victim of the serial bomb blasts on the unfortunate day of 11th July, 2006, more than 15 years ago.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, WR has given such compassionate appointments to more than 80 next of kin’s of the deceased of the suburban train bomb blasts as per Railway Board’s policy. An equal number of dependents of the victims who were of minor age at that time have been registered for giving job on their attaining the age of majority. Initially, Raniya’s mother was offered a job by Western Railway in 2006 itself. But she preferred to look after her children and instead registered Ms. Raniya’s name for appointment in the Railway. At that time, Ms. Raniya was only 5-years old. She recently completed her graduation and thereafter came forward to claim the job as per her registration.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:54 AM IST